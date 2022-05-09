Get 2 Bareminerals Tinted Moisturizers for the Less Than the Price of One

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You know those days where you're not in the mood to actually apply foundation, but you still want to wear some makeup on your face? If you're going for that no-makeup makeup look and you just want your skin to look its best, a tinted moisturizer could be the way to go. The bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer has been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg, and West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler.
This is basically a three-products-in-one situation, combining the best aspects of a BB cream, a CC cream, and a moisturizer. Plus, this hydrating gel formula as SPF 30. You can get some light coverage, or you can build it up to a medium coverage look. If you're looking for a dew, natural-looking glow that's effortless to apply, you need to check out the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer.
Normally, you can get one of these for $37 at QVC, but, for a limited time, QVC shoppers can get TWO for only $29. That's even better than a two for the price of one deal.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Celebrity Recommendations
Kyle Richards said, "I use different colors depending on the time of year. I have this in a bunch of different colors. It's so great. It gives really great coverage and it has SPF 30. I wear this when I don't want to wear heavy makeup. It's a great great great product. It comes in so many colors for so many skin tones. I absolutely love it. All my daughters love it too."
Arielle Vandenberg said, "I love to see my real skin when I have makeup on. I love that when I'm using this product you can still see my freckles, it's lightweight and just evens out skin tone."
"I use this tinted moisturizer as a foundation. The more layers you use, the more pigmented it is, but I don't really use a lot of it. I like to put it on my hand and then put a little bit on my brush," Rachel Zegler explained.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Duo
You can just apply this with your fingertips or you can squeeze a pea-size amount onto a foundation brush and apply to your face with a gentle buffing motion.
Check out the swatches below to see the wide range of shade options.
If you're on the fence about shopping, check out some of these rave reviews from fans of the tinted moisturizer.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Customer Reviews
A QVC shopper said, "I love the texture and light to medium coverage of this tinted moisturizer. It's more like a mousse and feels very light on the face. It is perfect for casual days when you don't need full coverage, especially in the summer. I'm a medium and it was a great match for my skin."
A longtime fan of the product shared, "I have used Complexion Rescue since it was first presented. Nothing compares and particularly the price being offered. My skin is hydrated and protected with the SPF 30. I'm now retired and this is all I use every morning to meet the day. Give it a try, it's a great product!"
Another customer said, "I really enjoyed this moisturizer, matches my skin well and [has] spf protection. Highly recommended. Price is excellent too!"
Someone else declared, "I love Bare Minerals and this tinted moisturizer is the best. I don't wear makeup anymore, just this and the Bare Minerals cream stick for under my eyes."
A loyal shopper shared, "I have been using this product since I first found it on QVC years ago in the ‘natural' shade. I am now in my 70s and find it goes on so smoothly, needs no other moisturizer and gives my skin a glow. The 30 spf is the bonus and I don't go anywhere without it. Best deal on the product right here. Thanks QVC!"
"I have very dry aging skin and this product works great in the winter months for my skin. It gives my skin the moisture it needs and gives me nice coverage. If you want think heavy makeup then this is not the product for you. It gives light coverage and great hydration to the skin," a shopper explained.
A QVC customer said, "I have used this Complexion Rescue for several years. I am over 60. It looks and feels natural. I like to try other brands of tinted moisturizer and foundations but always come back to this. It was a great deal on the Q. My DIL also uses the complexion rescue and she is in her 30's."
