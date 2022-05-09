Get 2 Bareminerals Tinted Moisturizers for the Less Than the Price of One

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You know those days where you're not in the mood to actually apply foundation, but you still want to wear some makeup on your face? If you're going for that no-makeup makeup look and you just want your skin to look its best, a tinted moisturizer could be the way to go. The bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer has been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg, and West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler.

This is basically a three-products-in-one situation, combining the best aspects of a BB cream, a CC cream, and a moisturizer. Plus, this hydrating gel formula as SPF 30. You can get some light coverage, or you can build it up to a medium coverage look. If you're looking for a dew, natural-looking glow that's effortless to apply, you need to check out the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer.

Normally, you can get one of these for $37 at QVC, but, for a limited time, QVC shoppers can get TWO for only $29. That's even better than a two for the price of one deal.