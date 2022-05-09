Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Inside “Sweetest” Mother’s Day With Travis Scott and Stormi Webster

Watch : Kylie Jenner Reveals 60-Pound Weight Gain During 2nd Pregnancy

Roses are red, violets are blue. Travis Scott gave Kylie Jenner hundreds of daisies for Mother's Day—and Stormi Webster was a part of the festivities, too.



On May 8, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a must-see look inside the Mother's Day spent with her family on Instagram. Not only did Kylie receive dozens of bouquets of roses from those closest to her, but her boyfriend Travis went all out with his floral displays of white daisies for Kylie. As seen on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's Instagram Stories, the lavish display of flowers were enough to fill an entire outdoor space.



But that's not all. Keeping true to theme, Kylie's plate settings, cups and décor came complete with a white daisy design as well. And as 4-year-old Stormi pointed out, their adorable table setting was just for the mommy-daughter duo.



It's also worth noting that this isn't the first time we've seen a shower of daisies between the couple. Last year, Kylie also had a few notable arrangements of daisies (among other florals) throughout her home in celebration of Travis for Father's Day.