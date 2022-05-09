Odette Annable Expecting Baby With Husband Dave Annable: See Their Daughter’s Heartwarming Reaction

After a "very long journey," the Annable family is ready for a new chapter.
Almost a year after opening up about their third pregnancy loss, Odette Annable and husband Dave Annable announced that they are expecting a baby together.
On May 8, the Walker actress posted an emotional black and white video of herself and her husband sharing the exciting news to their 6-year-old daughter, Charlie Mae Annable. In the clip, Dave hands a box to his daughter and says, "Okay, this one's for you!" before he and Odette help Charlie open the present.
Charlie then pulls out a toy that has an ultrasound image of her new sibling on the front. After realizing what the gift was, she asks her parents, "Are we going to have a baby?"
Once Dave and the House alum confirm that they are having another child, Charlie becomes excited and places her hand on her mom's belly.
"It's been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn't be more grateful," Odette captioned the May 8 post. "A new chapter begins. A very special Mother's Day indeed."
The couple's pregnancy news comes almost a year after the Brothers & Sisters co-stars—who announced their split in 2019 after nine years of marriage before reuniting 10 months later—shared that they had suffered a third pregnancy loss.
Last June, Odette opened up about her third miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post, writing that she and her husband were "elated" when they first found out she was pregnant, but "there was another plan and our baby is no longer with us."
The Cloverfield star said that she missed feeling her "sweet baby grow" and the short time they spent together was "a privilege."
"It never felt right to not share or celebrate this moment in our life, I just needed the space to do it," Odette said. "I have found that there are always silver linings in the hard things if you look closely. And they are without doubt my husband and my daughter."