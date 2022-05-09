Odette Annable Expecting Baby With Husband Dave Annable: See Their Daughter’s Heartwarming Reaction

Watch : Tyler Henry Finds a Ghost in Dave & Odette Annable's House

After a "very long journey," the Annable family is ready for a new chapter.

Almost a year after opening up about their third pregnancy loss, Odette Annable and husband Dave Annable announced that they are expecting a baby together.

On May 8, the Walker actress posted an emotional black and white video of herself and her husband sharing the exciting news to their 6-year-old daughter, Charlie Mae Annable. In the clip, Dave hands a box to his daughter and says, "Okay, this one's for you!" before he and Odette help Charlie open the present.

Charlie then pulls out a toy that has an ultrasound image of her new sibling on the front. After realizing what the gift was, she asks her parents, "Are we going to have a baby?"

Once Dave and the House alum confirm that they are having another child, Charlie becomes excited and places her hand on her mom's belly.