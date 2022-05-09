See Garrett Hedlund's Mother's Day Message to "Beautiful" Ex Emma Roberts

Unfabulous? Actually, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund appear to be getting along just fine after their breakup.
In fact, the Country Strong actor—who shares 17-month-old son Rhodes with the American Horror Story actress—posted a sweet message to his ex over the weekend in honor of Mother's Day. "To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!" Garrett, 37, began his note, shared to Instagram on May 8. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night."
The Troy alum concluded his message, "All my love."
Emma, 31, has not publicly responded to her ex's note.
E! News confirmed in January that the stars had gone their separate ways, one year after welcoming their baby boy. As a source exclusively told E! News at the time, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son."
Shortly after news of their split emerged, Garrett was arrested for public intoxication. Deputy Sheriff Michael Bell of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News on Jan. 24 that Garrett was taken into custody on Jan. 22 and charged with the misdemeanor. He was released the following day after posting his $1200 bail. A rep for the actor could not be reached for comment at the time.
Days later, Emma took a trip to Costa Rica for what she referred to in a Jan. 27 Instagram post as a "beautiful reset." And in early February, a separate insider told E! News that Emma was in a "good place" after her breakup from Garrett.
"She is relieved in some ways, but also sad that it came to this," the source shared. "It became abundantly clear with the baby that their priorities are different. She's focused on being a great mom and living a healthy lifestyle."
While neither Emma nor Garrett confirmed their breakup publicly, she did respond to a question about her ex during an interview for the March 2022 cover of Tatler. "I'm at a place where I can say, 'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'" she told the outlet. "My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30."
