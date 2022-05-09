See Garrett Hedlund's Mother's Day Message to "Beautiful" Ex Emma Roberts

Watch : Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split 1 Year After Welcoming Baby

Unfabulous? Actually, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund appear to be getting along just fine after their breakup.

In fact, the Country Strong actor—who shares 17-month-old son Rhodes with the American Horror Story actress—posted a sweet message to his ex over the weekend in honor of Mother's Day. "To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!" Garrett, 37, began his note, shared to Instagram on May 8. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night."

The Troy alum concluded his message, "All my love."

Emma, 31, has not publicly responded to her ex's note.

E! News confirmed in January that the stars had gone their separate ways, one year after welcoming their baby boy. As a source exclusively told E! News at the time, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son."