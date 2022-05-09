Wynonna Judd Shares Heartbreaking Mother’s Day Tribute to Late Mom Naomi Judd

Wynonna's post also comes just two days after Ashley penned a gut-wrenching essay about spending her first Mother's Day without Naomi. "This Sunday is abruptly, shockingly, my first Mother's Day without my mama," she wrote in her op-ed for USA Today, published May 6. "She died just days before my sister, and I could show her again how much we love and honor her."

Noting that her heart wasn't empty, she wrote that it was rather "replete with gratitude for what [her mother] left behind," which included "her nurture and tenderness, her music and memory."