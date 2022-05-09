Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's 6-Year-Old Son Brayden Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy

Watch : Christina Haack's Husband SPEAKS OUT Amid Custody Drama

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa experienced every parent's worst nightmare over the weekend.

The former couple and Flip or Flop co-stars, who finalized their divorce in 2018, spent Mother's Day in the hospital after their 6-year-old son Brayden started experiencing "excruciating pain." As Christina—who also shares daughter Taylor, 11, with Tarek and son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead—explained in a May 8 Instagram post, "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents. After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning."

According to Christina, who recently married Josh Hall, the surgery was successful and Brayden is now recovering.

"The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early," the HGTV star concluded her post alongside a photo of Brayden in a hospital bed. "Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother's Day everyone."