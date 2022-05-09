Tristan Thompson Sends Kris Jenner Flowers for Mother's Day Despite Khloe Kardashian Split

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Admits TRUE FEELINGS About Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is trying to stay in the good graces of Kris Jenner.

For Mother's Day, the NBA star sent a bouquet of gorgeous flowers to his ex Khloe Kardashian's mom, which Kris happily shared on social media.

"Thank you @realtristan13!!!, the 66-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories on May 8, along with a close up photo of the pink and white arrangement. "I love you."

Khloe, 37, and Tristan broke up in 2019 after three years of dating when multiple cheating rumors arose. They got back together in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic before calling it quits again in June 2021.

In January, Tristan, 31 confirmed he'd fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. In an apology posted to Instagram, the athlete noted Khloe doesn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation" he's caused.

The Chicago Bulls player previously tried to make amends with the Kardashian family matriarch for past cheating scandals during the season 19 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.