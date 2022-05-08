Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Shares Video of Tyler Baltierra After Vasectomy

Watch : "Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby

As they celebrate Mother's Day 2022 with their kids this weekend, Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra are saying no to more babies.

On May 6, two days before the holiday, Catelynn, 30, revealed in a TikTok video her husband underwent a vasectomy. The footage shows Tyler, 30, recovering from the procedure at home.

The reality star is seen sitting on a couch while holding an ice pack over his crotch and at one point, laughing. Seated near him is the couple's youngest daughter Rya, who is 8 months old. The video is set to Jon Brett's 2020 song "Vasectomy."

"@tylerbaltierramtv took one for the team," Catelynn wrote on Instagram. #nomorebabieshere."

Tyler commented, "If ANYONE has taken one for the team it's YOU! Your amazing body has carried & birthed 4 beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot & 2 snips! Once I figured out what the song was though, I was dyyyiiinngg lmao I love you!!!"