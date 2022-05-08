Travis Scott Performs First Public Concert Since Astroworld Tragedy

Watch : Travis Scott SPEAKS OUT After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott is back in front of the mic.

The rapper hit the stage at Miami's E11EVEN Club in the early hours of May 8, as part of the Formula 1 Race Week celebration. The event marks Travis' first public performance since the tragedy as his Astroworld Festival in November.

The 31-year-old, who dined at Miami restaurant Prime 112 earlier in the night, arrived at E11EVEN at 3 a.m. He went straight to the DJ booth, took the mic and told the sold out crowd that everyone in the club "better lose their motherf-----g minds."

Wearing a graphic tee, baggy jeans and IRAK ball cap, Travis put on a 45-minute show, performing tracks such as "Sicko Mode," "Antidote," "Pick Up the Phone" and "Goosebumps." Quavo from Migos also joined him on stage when guests started chanting "Dubai S--t," a collaboration between the two.

Multiple times throughout his set, while clutching a bottle of Don Julio 1942, Travis told everyone in the crowd to take shots. At one point, Travis noticed Logan Paul in the crowd, saying, "The one thing I know about you is that you turn the F up.