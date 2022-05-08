American Idol's Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 2

This year, Mother's Day is extra special for Gabby Barrett.
The 22-year-old country singer announced she was expecting her second child with husband Cade Foehner by posting an ultrasound video of her baby on Instagram.
"My son," she wrote on May 8 along with a blue heart emoji. "Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!
Cade, 25, posted the same clip on his own Instagram account while giving a Mother's Day shoutout to his "amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride."
"She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God," he wrote, reciting a bible verse. "A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her.
The former American Idol contestants tied the knot in Garrison, Texas in October 2019. The couple—who competed together on season 16 of the ABC reality singing competition—welcomed their first child, a daughter named Baylah May, last January.
Since giving birth to her baby girl, Gabby—who was recently nominated for Female Artist of the Year at 2022 ACM Awards and will tour with Jason Aldean this summer—has been working to find the balance between red-hot career and being a mom.
"Motherhood is definitely my top priority out of everything," she told E! News last year. "She's just my whole entire world now and so I've just been trying to figure out that balance of having time and spending time with her, and being a hands-on mom.
She continued, "Also performing and giving fans, and people that have been supporting me, what they want—new music, performances and all those things—so it's been really fun. I am figuring it out right now and I'm just excited for this year to come."
As a new parent, the "I Hope" singer said she has learned to appreciate the sacrifices her own mom and dad made along the way.
"What I've learned about myself is probably to be more grateful to my parents for what they have done for me," she exclusively shared with E! News at the 2022 Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 2. "It takes a lot to be a parent. It takes a lot to be a mother trying to balance another job."
"I came from a very hardworking family," she added. "I just appreciate my parents more for what they've done for me."