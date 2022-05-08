American Idol's Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Gabby Barrett Brings 1-Year-Old Daughter to CMT Music Awards 2022

This year, Mother's Day is extra special for Gabby Barrett.

The 22-year-old country singer announced she was expecting her second child with husband Cade Foehner by posting an ultrasound video of her baby on Instagram.

"My son," she wrote on May 8 along with a blue heart emoji. "Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!

Cade, 25, posted the same clip on his own Instagram account while giving a Mother's Day shoutout to his "amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride."

"She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God," he wrote, reciting a bible verse. "A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her.

The former American Idol contestants tied the knot in Garrison, Texas in October 2019. The couple—who competed together on season 16 of the ABC reality singing competition—welcomed their first child, a daughter named Baylah May, last January.