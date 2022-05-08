Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Their Baby Girl on Mother's Day 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the actress' first Mother's Day as a mom in a special way: by sharing their first pic of their baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

By Corinne Heller May 08, 2022 8:17 PMTags
BabiesNick JonasPriyanka Chopra
Watch: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Baby Name REVEALED

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom and she and husband Nick Jonas marked the occasion in a special way.

The two shared their first public photo of their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on May 8, almost four months after the couple welcomed her via surrogate. In the pic, posted on their Instagram pages, Priyanka holds their little girl to her chest, skin-to-skin, while Nick stares lovingly at the infant. Their baby is dressed in a pink outfit, complete with a bow headband, and her face is covered by a white heart emoji.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the actress wrote in her post. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

photos
First-Time Moms: Mother's Day 2022

The message continued, "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Ross Mathews Get Married and Drew Barrymore Is The Flower Girl

2

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson Relax During Miami Getaway

3

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Baby on Mother's Day

Nick shared a similar statement on his page, adding, "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day."

"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," the Jonas Brothers singer wrote. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

Priyanka also paid tribute to fellow moms and her husband in her post. "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. There is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."

On her Instagram Story, Priyanka also honored her mom, Dr. Madhu Chopra, and Nick's mom, Denise Jonas. "Happy Mother's Day @drmadhuakhourichopra and @mamadjonas," she wrote. "I love you both!"

Trending Stories

1

Ross Mathews Get Married and Drew Barrymore Is The Flower Girl

2

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Baby on Mother's Day

3

How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Honored Janet Jackson

4
Exclusive

The Ultimatum's Madlyn Shares Baby's Name & Wedding Plans

5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Diet Isn’t Safe to Try, Says Nutritionist

Latest News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Baby on Mother's Day

How John Travolta Honored Late Wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day

How Lindsay Lohan, Kylie Jenner and More Are Celebrating Mother's Day

Update!

Selling Sunset Season 5 Fashion: 76 Outfits Worn by the Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch Channels Doctor Strange in SNL Monologue

Ross Mathews Get Married and Drew Barrymore Is The Flower Girl

Nutribullet Biggest Sale of Year: Last Day for Deals Starting at $24