How John Travolta Honored Late Wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day

Watch : John Travolta Honors Late Son Jett on His 30th Birthday

Grab your tissues.

John Travolta posted the ultimate Mother's Day tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on Instagram on May 8. Beginning with the words "From me To you," the 68-year-old old shared a heartwarming video montage set to the song "That Face" by Barbara Streisand.

In the clip, Travolta included numerous family photos, including snaps from the couple's 1987 wedding day in Paris, holiday celebrations, joint magazine covers and many tender moments with their kids Ella, 22, Benjamin, 11, and Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009 after suffering a seizure.

The actor signed off the video message with the words, "With all my love, Johnny."

Preston died at the age of 57 in July 2020, two years after she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In announcing Kelly's death on his Instagram account, the Saturday Night Fever star wrote that the actress "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."