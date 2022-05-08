How Lindsay Lohan, Kylie Jenner and More Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2022

Lindsay Lohan, Nicole Kidman and other stars paid tribute to their moms on Mother's Day 2022.
On May 8, Lindsay, 35, shared a childhood photo of herself with mom Dina Lohan, 59, on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day to my strong, loving, beautiful mama!" the Mean Girls actress wrote. "#happymothersday to all of the wonderful mothers in the world! @dinalohan I love you."
Other stars honored their wives. Mark Wahlberg, 50, shared a selfie with wife Rhea Durham Wahlberg, 43, mother of their four children. "Happy Mother's Day babe!!" he wrote. "Best mom in the world."
Celebrity moms also honored their children on Mother's Day. Kylie Jenner, 24, posted on Instagram photos of her and Travis Scott's eldest daughter, Stormi Webster, 4, playing on a beach. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who also shares a 3-month-old son with the rapper, captioned her post, "Being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer."
On her Instagram Story, Kylie paid tribute to her mom Kris Jenner. The 66-year-old shared on her own Instagram page both throwback photos of herself with her mom, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, 87, as well as pics featuring her children and grandchildren.
"Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life," Kris wrote. "@kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @robkardashian @khloekardashian @kendalljenner @kyliejenner you are my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!! I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you."
See celebs' Mother's Day 2022 tributes: