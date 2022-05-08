How Lindsay Lohan, Kylie Jenner and More Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2022

On Mother's Day 2022, check out stars who paid tribute to their moms and partners and the celebrity mothers who honored their kids.

Lindsay LohanNicole Kidman and other stars paid tribute to their moms on Mother's Day 2022.

On May 8, Lindsay, 35, shared a childhood photo of herself with mom Dina Lohan, 59, on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day to my strong, loving, beautiful mama!" the Mean Girls actress wrote. "#happymothersday to all of the wonderful mothers in the world! @dinalohan I love you."

Other stars honored their wives. Mark Wahlberg, 50, shared a selfie with wife Rhea Durham Wahlberg, 43, mother of their four children. "Happy Mother's Day babe!!" he wrote. "Best mom in the world."

Celebrity moms also honored their children on Mother's Day. Kylie Jenner, 24, posted on Instagram photos of her and Travis Scott's eldest daughter, Stormi Webster, 4, playing on a beach. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who also shares a 3-month-old son with the rapper, captioned her post, "Being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer."

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Kylie paid tribute to her mom Kris Jenner. The 66-year-old shared on her own Instagram page both throwback photos of herself with her mom, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, 87, as well as pics featuring her children and grandchildren.

"Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life," Kris wrote. "@kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @robkardashian @khloekardashian @kendalljenner @kyliejenner you are my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!! I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you."

See celebs' Mother's Day 2022 tributes:

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan

The Mean Girls actress honored mom Dina Lohan on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg & Rhea Durham Wahlberg

The actor paid tribute to his wife Rhea Durham Wahlberg, mother of their four children.

Instagram / Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

The Thor actor paid tribute to his wife, mother of their three children, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the brilliant mums out there!! @elsapatakyconfidential"

Instagram / Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner

Kylie posted pics of daughter Stormi Webster on Mother's Day, saying, "Being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer."

Instagram / Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer

The actress posted this pic of herself with her kids, Jolie and Jace, writing, "Being your mommy is the greatest blessing of my life. Happy Mother's Day to all the mommas out there and especially to my momma. Thanks for showing me the way. #mothersday."

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

Kris posted throwback pics of her kids and grandkids on Mother's Day 2022.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

"Happy Mother's Day to my mom!!" the Kardashians star wrote about Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon. "My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend. Thank you for teaching me how to find passion and fulfillment in work, for your guidance, your love and your many lessons. You raised me to be strong and independent like you and for that I am forever grateful."

She continued, "You are, and have always been, the most incredible mother, business woman, friend, grandmother, mentor and confidant. I could not ask for a more amazing mother and thank God every day that you are mine. Thank you for all you do for me and our family. Happy Mother's Day! I love you!! I wish all the moms, grandmas, aunts, and mother figures out there a day filled with love!! #HappyMothersDay #MothersDay"

Instagram / Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

The singer shared pics of herself with her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11. "Happy Mother's Day to all the Mommies in the land!!!" she wrote. "Love yourself even more today..Standing ovations and Blessings upon Blessings to all!"

Instagram / Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman

"eminiscing… wonderful memories with my mumma back in #Hawaii," the Oscar winner wrote about her mom, Janelle Ann Kidman. "Happy Mother's Day mumma, and to all the mothers in the world… Happy #MothersDay."

