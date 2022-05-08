Benedict Cumberbatch Jokes Being Doctor Strange Is Harder Than Being a Mom in SNL Monologue

Watch : Benedict Cumberbatch Enters Multiverse Madness in Doctor Strange 2

Benedict Cumberbatch unleashed a multiverse of hilariousness while hosting Saturday Night Live this week.

On May 7, the Doctor Strange actor, 45, hosted the show for the second time and took a moment in his opening monologue to thank some of the incredible women in his life ahead of Mother's Day on May 8...and gave himself a pat on the back, too.

Accompanied by soft piano music, "Little Benedict" gave a special shout-out to his wife, Sophie Hunter, who was in the audience during the show. The couple, who married in 2015, share three sons together: Christopher, 6, Hal, 5, and Finn, 3.

"I'm seriously in constant, constant awe of you. I mean, for a start, you gave birth to our three beautiful boys and that alone is a minor miracle as any woman will tell you," he said. "Meanwhile, according to you, I was off dressing up as a wizard."

The actor then jokingly claimed that the work he's been doing onscreen was equally as challenging as raising three kids. "Seriously, Sophie, I hope when you think about it, you realize that it evens out," he said. "Because if you think being a mum is hard, try doing this."