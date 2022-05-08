Ross Mathews Marries Wellinthon García and Drew Barrymore Is Their Flower Girl

Ross Mathews tied the knot with his partner Dr. Wellinthon García in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and the ceremony featured an extra special guest—flower girl Drew Barrymore.

Category is: wedding realness.

Ross Mathews tied the knot with his fiancé Dr. Wellinthon García in a Mexican beachside ceremony on May 6.

"It was a destination wedding," Mathews told People. "So we invited 130 people, thinking maybe 50 people would come. But 110 people came and I'm thrilled."

With the Rupaul's Drag Race judge, 42, living in Los Angeles and his husband living in New York, the couple struggled in deciding where to hold hold the wedding. They ultimately decided on the Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, where they met two years ago.

"It caused me such anxiety," Mathews recalled. "But Drew Barrymore told us, 'Do it where you're supposed to do it, and the people who are supposed to be there will be there.' So we chose the place where we first met."
 
Not only did the actress help with the wedding plans, she took on the role of the couple's flower girl.

"I was on the The Drew Barrymore Show," frequent guest Mathews told People. "One day we were doing a story about weddings and she asked me, 'Are you going to have a flower girl at my wedding?' And I'm like, 'Why? You want the gig?'"

 

He continued, "And she was like, 'Oh! Are you asking me to be your flower girl?'" I was like, 'Do you want to be?' She goes, 'Are you serious?' I'm like, 'Are you serious?' And she's like, 'I'm so serious.'"

The wedding was a family affair with García's father walking both grooms down the aisle. García's sister, Racquel, served as the "pride of honor," while Mathews' brother, Eric, was the best man. Their nephews, Evan and Andrew, were the ring bearers.

For an extra romantic touch, the couple wrote their own vows, a task which brought Matthews to tears.

"I wrote mine on the train into the city and I just started to cry," Mathews said, "It was so overwhelming, thinking about all the things I wanted to say to him."

It was also essential for couple to incorporate the local Mexican culture into their ceremony, including music from local artists.

"It was important to us to get local people to contribute to this wedding," he said, "We're there in Puerto Vallarta for a reason, we want the culture there."

Matthews said he knows he and García will be happy together, adding, "This is the beginning of something amazing."

