Ross Mathews Marries Wellinthon García and Drew Barrymore Is Their Flower Girl

Category is: wedding realness.

Ross Mathews tied the knot with his fiancé Dr. Wellinthon García in a Mexican beachside ceremony on May 6.

"It was a destination wedding," Mathews told People. "So we invited 130 people, thinking maybe 50 people would come. But 110 people came and I'm thrilled."

With the Rupaul's Drag Race judge, 42, living in Los Angeles and his husband living in New York, the couple struggled in deciding where to hold hold the wedding. They ultimately decided on the Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, where they met two years ago.

"It caused me such anxiety," Mathews recalled. "But Drew Barrymore told us, 'Do it where you're supposed to do it, and the people who are supposed to be there will be there.' So we chose the place where we first met."



Not only did the actress help with the wedding plans, she took on the role of the couple's flower girl.