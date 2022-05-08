Ncuti Gatwa Joins Doctor Who as New Time Lord After Jodie Whittaker's Exit

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the next Doctor in the Doctor Who franchise, replacing Jodie Whittaker after three seasons. Read his thoughts on the casting below!

Watch out, Doctor Who fans, there's officially a new "madman with a box!" 

On May 8, the BBC confirmed that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will become the 14th Doctor in the beloved series and the first Black lead actor in Doctor Who's 59-year history. The actor is replacing Jodie Whittakerthe first female star to play the iconic Time Lord, who will exit the show later this year after three seasons.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared," he said in a press release. "This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself." 

With his casting, Ncuti joins a long line of Doctors that stretches back to when the BBC show first began in the 1960s and includes Whittaker, Matt Smith, David TennantPeter Capaldi and more.  

It is a title that the actor does not take lightly. Praising his "incredibly talented predecessors," Ncuti shared that he was impressed with how each of them handled the role with "with the utmost care," adding, "I will endeavor to do the same."

Instagram / Ncuti Gatwa

He continued, "Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show." 

The actor also complimented Russell T. Davies, who has been a quintessential part of Doctor Who since 2005 and will be officially returning as its showrunner in the new series.

"Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Ncuti said. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground." 

Russell only had kind words to say about Ncuti, too. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars," Russell said. "Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds." 

The showrunner concluded, "I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" 

