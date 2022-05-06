Shanina Shaik Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Matthew Adesuyan

We interviewed Shanina Shaik because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Shanina is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Mother's Day to Shanina Shaik! The supermodel has a baby on the way with her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan. In an exclusive E! News interview, the Model Squad alum shared, "I am really happy to share this with everybody. I think everyone in our close family circle is shocked by how long we've been able to keep this a secret."
She explained, "We've had a very unconventional way of telling people because we've both been extremely busy. We've been apart for a lot of the first trimester. I've been traveling a lot for work, so we've had to tell some family members separately. We are planning to tell some of our close friends together while we are both in LA."
After that, Shanina will host an Amazon Live sessional to share additional details about her pregnancy journey on May 9, 2022, at 1 PM ET. Shanina said, "I love Amazon Live because it's such an intimate experience, a very authentic and comfortable space. I love that it's in real-time too, instead of something that has been previously recorded."
E!: What has it been like keeping the pregnancy under wraps?
SS: It's been really difficult to keep it quiet, especially with the circumstances of my work as well. As a lot of moms and pregnant women know, it's common to be nauseous with morning sickness in the first trimester. It's really a time to be resting. I have been very lucky to have a pretty good pregnancy. I've been very pleased. It was really difficult to be nauseous in the first three or four months while I've been working. I've been able to work and have fun too, which has been really great so far.
E!: What do you think your pregnancy style will be like once you go public with the news?
SS: I'm finding items that are comfortable for me during the pregnancy. I'm really excited to show my bump, so I really understand why Rihanna and Shay Mitchell show the bump. I want to show it because it's an exciting time. Women's bodies are just so amazing with the capability to grow life
At this moment, I've been very private about my pregnancy. I've been wearing a lot of oversized blazers and I cannot wait to get out of them, show my bump, and feel more relaxed. I want to be comfortable, but stylish.
E!: You will be on Amazon Live on May 9 to talk more about your pregnancy. Tell me about that.
SS: I'm excited to share all of the products I have been using. I've always shopped a lot at Amazon, but especially lately during pregnancy. I can find everything there. It's really convenient and quick. I'm also excited to get advice from other mothers as well because it's my first pregnancy.
E!: Is there anything from Amazon that has made the first months of pregnancy more comfortable for you?
SS: My mom emphasized taking great care of my skin during pregnancy. My mom had two big babies and she didn't get any stretch marks. She says to use stretch mark cream every day.
TriLASTIN Maternity Stretch Mark Prevention Cream, Hypoallergenic and Paraben-Free
Shanina shared, "I've been using a cream from TriLASTIN Maternity and I put that on my chest, belly, and hips. This is a product with no parabens, fragrances, or dyes."
This cream has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HATCH Mama Natural Belly Oil Stretch Mark Smoothing Therapy
"I use HATCH Mama belly oil. It's easy to apply. I just put it on my belly all the time and my boyfriend helps me sometimes," Shanina said.
While you're shopping, check out Jeannie Mai Jenkins' favorite products from small businesses on Amazon.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)