Kristen Bell May Have the Best Mother’s Day Plans of All

Watch : Kristen Bell GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Emmys

Kristen Bell is craving some alone time.

With Mother's Day is right around the corner, the actress said she's looking forward to spending the holiday away from husband Dax Shepard and their two kids.

"I want to go somewhere where none of my family is," she told E! News on the red carpet at the Funny Girl premiere in New York City on April 24, adding that she already sees her daughters Lincoln 9, and Delta, 7, "all the time."

"My husband says there's such a double standard where dads go golf all day and go to dinner and moms are supposed to be served by the 3-year old all day and like watercolor with them," she continued. "No, I do a dads style Mother's Day."

The 41-year-old added, "Leave me alone, I'm out.'

It's no surprise Kristen may need a day to herself. Back in February, The Good Place alum admitted on the Armchair Expert podcast that she and Dax—who tied the knot in October 2013—still allow their daughters to sleep in their bedroom.