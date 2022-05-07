Olympian Sydney McLaughlin Marries NFL Player Andre Levrone Jr.

Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone Jr. are embarking on their next big adventure: life as newlyweds!
Nine months after getting engaged, the gold medal-winning Olympian, 22, and former NFL player, 27, tied the knot in an idyllic wedding ceremony at the Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia on May 6, according to People.
"We've been waiting for this day for a very long time," Sydney told the outlet. "So [we're] just excited that it's finally here and we can say that we're married."
The couple were joined on their special day by their family and friends, including fellow athletes. A few of Andre's former teammates served as his groomsmen, while Sydney's fellow Olympians and training partners were also in attendance.
As they look ahead to their future together, Sydney told the outlet that she's most excited about "getting to wake up next to your best friend and tackle whatever challenges the day has."
While Andre revealed he's ready to fully support his wife and her track and field career.
"I have a vision in life, she has a vision in life, and we just kind of merged our visions," he said. "In this season of life, me primarily supporting her and her dream and her calling, is fun for me. And just knowing how supportive she is of me as well and in the long term."
In fact, Sydney revealed, the couple is waiting until after the track and field season to go on their honeymoon.
She added, "We're still figuring out where we want to go and what we want to do, but we're definitely not taking that off of the calendar at all."
Two weeks before their big day, Sydney and Andre both posted on Instagram a series of gorgeous engagement photos that featured the couple walking through Greystone Mansion and Gardens in Beverly Hills, Calif.
"Everyday you challenge me to grow. Comfortable, or uncomfortable, I wouldn't have it any other way," Sydney captioned her post. "Can't wait to meet you at the altar."
In his own post, Andre shared his own excitement for their then-upcoming nuptials.
"Simply put, Andre after knowing Sydney is far better than Andre before knowing Sydney," he wrote. "Can't wait to keep growing in love with you. I'll meet you at the altar Shmoop!"