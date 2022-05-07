Olympian Sydney McLaughlin Marries NFL Player Andre Levrone Jr.

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone Jr. are embarking on their next big adventure: life as newlyweds!

Nine months after getting engaged, the gold medal-winning Olympian, 22, and former NFL player, 27, tied the knot in an idyllic wedding ceremony at the Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia on May 6, according to People.

"We've been waiting for this day for a very long time," Sydney told the outlet. "So [we're] just excited that it's finally here and we can say that we're married."

The couple were joined on their special day by their family and friends, including fellow athletes. A few of Andre's former teammates served as his groomsmen, while Sydney's fellow Olympians and training partners were also in attendance.

As they look ahead to their future together, Sydney told the outlet that she's most excited about "getting to wake up next to your best friend and tackle whatever challenges the day has."