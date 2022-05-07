Leah Remini Reflects On Her Past "8th Grade Education" As She Wraps Up First Year Of College

School's almost out for Leah Remini.
The actress took to Twitter to celebrate her freshman year at New York University wrapping up, and looked back on how far she has come since her early days as a student.
"Going to college for the first time at 51 after living most of my life in a cult and only having an 8th grade education hasn't been easy," she tweeted on May 7. "But I took my first NYU final exams this week and I'm glad I decided to educate myself."
She added, "It's never too late. It's tough, but it's worth it."
The actress was raised as a member of the Church of Scientology from childhood and left the organization in 2013. She starred in the Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath which was highly critical of the controversial religion. The Church of Scientology denies it is a cult and has over the years condemned Leah's remarks about the group. Her show, which featured personal accounts of others who have left the church, concluded in 2019 after three seasons.
Last year, the King of Queens star shared a pic of her acceptance letter to NYU on Instagram, saying she was "in tears," over the educational milestone.
"For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn't value an education, this is a very big day for me," she said in May 2021. "This didn't come easy. This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology."
She continued, "It took a lot for me to take this step, for fear that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required, my age."
Leah also gave a special thanks to a man named John at Innovative Education Solutions for helping her through "this intimidating process."
"I am ready to do the work and honestly, I'm scared s–tless," she said. "And I am excited to start on my journey."