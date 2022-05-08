Ulta Gorgeous Hair Sale 2022: Save 50% on Drybar Products Today Only

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great flash sales at Ulta. The Gorgeous Hair Event is happening today through May 28, with different markdowns on their best-selling shampoos, conditioners, styling products, hair tools, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is also the only day to save 50% on select products from Drybar. Check out today's deals at Ulta to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Today's Steals
Drybar Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant
Use this smoothing spray to tame frizz. The brand claims that its formula has heat-activated technology that "wraps an invisible shield around each hair strand to provide frizz resistance." Plus, this weightless product delivers a super-glossy, silky finish without making your hair feel heavy.
"I love this product, I use when I blow dry my hair and it keeps my hair sleek for days. It makes my hair look like I went to a salon to have it blown out when I really just did it at home," an Ulta shopper said.
Drybar The Tress Press Straightening Iron
This multi-tasking styling tool can be used to straighten your hair and you can add curls and waves as well. According to the brand, its titanium technology seals the cuticle for less frizz and tons of shine while styling." And, you'll never have to worry about forgetting to unplug this because it has an automatic shut-off after 60 minutes.
Drybar The Super Lemon Drop Daily Detangler
This detangling brush works well on dry hair and wet hair without tugging or pulling on your hair.
An Ulta customer raved, "This brush works so well without snagging my hair, wet or dry. I love it so much, I bought a travel one for my suitcase!!"
Ulta Hair Deals May 8, 2022
Drybar Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant- $17; regularly $34
Drybar The Tress Press Straightening Iron 1.25″- $85; regularly $169
Drybar The Super Lemon Drop Daily Detangler- $10; regularly $20
Ulta Hair Deals May 9, 2022
Curlsmith Bonding Oil- $15; regularly $29
Matrix A Curl Can Dream Products- $10-12; regularly $19-24
Gimme Beauty Products- $4-5; regularly $8-10
Ulta Hair Deals May 10, 2022
Bed Head Products- $7-15; regularly $13-29
Eva NYC Shampoo and Conditioner- $7; regularly $13
Eva NYC Spectrum Far-Infrared Tools- $40-45; regularly $80-90
Ulta Hair Deals May 11, 2022
CHI Products- $8-25; regularly $15-40
Wella Hair Masks- $3-26; regularly $6-51
Bondi Boost Blonde Baby Products- $14-15; regularly $28-$30
Ulta Hair Deals May 12, 2022
Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit- $15; regularly $30
Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancers- $8; regularly $16
PRAVANA The Perfect Blonde Products- $10; regularly $20
Punky Colour Products- $2-10; regularly $4-20
Love Wellness Call Me Collagen- $13; regularly $15
Ulta Hair Deals May 13, 2022
Bed Head Mess Behave Deep Hair Waver- $23; regularly $46
Ouidad Products- $11-25; regularly $22-50
Virtue 6-In-1 Styler- $17; regularly $34
CHI for Ulta Beauty Titanium 1″ Irons- $60; regularly $120
Keratin Complex Keratin Obsessed Multi-Benefit Treatment Spray- $13; regularly $26
Ulta Hair Deals May 14, 2022
Matrix Instacure Products- $11-12; $22-24
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush- $30; regularly $60
Better Not Younger Wake Up Call Shampoo and Conditioner- $14; regularly $27
Ulta Hair Deals May 15, 2022
Babylisspro Porcelain Ceramic 1″ Iron- $38; regularly $75
IGK Shine Products- $15-16; regularly $29-32
Lime Crime Products- $2-11; regularly $4-22
Toppik select Hair Building Fibers- $13; regularly $25
Keracolor Clenditioners- $10-22; regularly $20-44
Ulta Hair Deals May 16, 2022
AG Hair Products- $3-$35; regularly $5-69
Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Serums- $33-63; regularly $65-125
Not Your Mother's Naturals Products- $4-5; regularly $8-9
Ulta Hair Deals May 17, 2022
Biolage All-In-One Products- $11-12; regularly $22-24
Sebastian Hairsprays- $4-11; regularly $7-22
Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream- $19; regularly $38
Ulta Hair Deals May 18, 2022
BioSilk Products- $8-25; regularly $16-50
BLONDME Products- $10-27; regularly $20-53
Klorane Products- $7-16; regularly $14-32
Ulta Hair Deals May 19, 2022
GHD Air 1600W Professional Hair Dryer- $100; regularly $200
dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Products- $18-21; regularly $35-42
Nioxin Scalp and Trial Kits- $14-23; regularly $30-45
Virtue Flourish Density Booster- $24; regularly $48
Ulta Hair Deals May 20, 2022
Sebastian Drench Products- $3-24; regularly $6-48
KITSCH Satin Pillowcase- $10; regularly $19
Conair InfinitiPRO Luxe Series Full Body & Shine Pro Dryer- $28; regularly $55
Bumble and Bumble Products- $16-17; regularly $31-34
FEKKAI Apple Cider Detox Products- $14-18; regularly $28-36
Olivia Garden Essentials Brushes- $6-9; regularly $12-18
Ulta Hair Deals May 21, 2022
Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron- $115; regularly $230
It's A 10 select Silk Express Products- $8-34; regularly $16-67
Madison Reed Color Protecting Shampoo and Conditioner- $13; regularly $26
Insert Name Here Insert Waves Here- $36; regularly $72
Ulta Hair Deals May 22, 2022
Wella the Brilliance Products- $9-18; regularly $18-36
CROC Classic Black Titanium 1.5″ Flat Iron- $75; regularly $149
Ulta Hair Deals May 23, 2022
Redken Highbright Products- $12-14; regularly $24-27
Alterna My Hair My Canvas Products- $13-18; regularly $26-35
Ulta Hair Deals May 24, 2022
Briogeo Healthy Hair Foundations Starter Kit- $22; regularly $44
T3 Convertible Products- $50-60; regularly $100-120
Tangle Teezer Ultimate Stylers- $8; regularly $16
Ulta Hair Deals May 25, 2022
IGK Extra Love Shampoos and Conditioners- $16; regularly $31
NatureLab Tokyo Shampoos and Conditioners- $8-12; regularly $15-23
Grow Gorgeous Products- $9-25; regularly $18-50
Ulta Hair Deals May 26, 2022
Kristin Ess NANOBLACK 1.25″ Curling Iron- $30; regularly $60
Sexy Hair Powder Play Products- $10; regularly $19-20
Drybar The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush- $78; regularly $155
Billy Jealousy Products- $8-17; regularly $16-34
18.21 Man Made Products- $6-24; regularly $12-47
STMNT Grooming Goods Wax Powder- $11; regularly $22
Ulta Hair Deals May 27, 2022
DevaCurl Products- $10-30; regularly $20-60
Hot Tools Professional Black Gold 1″ Micro Shine Flat Iron- $65; regularly $130
Innersense Organic Beauty Quiet Calm Curl Control- $13; regularly $26
Color Wow Root Cover Up- $18; regularly $35
Invisibobble select Products- $4-8; regularly $8-15
Ulta Hair Deals May 28, 2022
L'Ange Le Duo 360 Airflow Stylers- $45; regularly $89
Bumble and Bumble Thickening Spray- $15; regularly $30
L'Oréal Root Cover Up- $6; regularly $11
Arctic Fox Products- $9; regularly $17
What is the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event?
This is your chance to get hair products and styling tools every day for half price. Each deal lasts for 24 hours until supplies last.
When is the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event?
The sale starts on May 8, 2022 and the last day to shop is May 28, 2022.
Is the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event happening in stores too?
Yes, it is! Plus, you can get discounts at the Ulta in-store hair salon
Do I have to pay for shipping during the Ulta Gorgeous Hair event?
If you are a Platinum or Diamond shopper, you get free shipping, no matter how much you spend. If you're not a Platinum or Diamond shopper, you get free shippign when you spend $35+.
