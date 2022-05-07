Sophie Turner Explains Why She Turned Down Kendall Jenner's Met Gala After-Party Invite

Watch : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas EXPECTING Baby No. 2

Unlike her husband Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner can't always keep her "cool" around certain celebrities!

On May 6, days after the couple attended the star-studded Met Gala, the Staircase star, 26, visited The Tonight Show and revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that she turned down an after-party invite from Kendall Jenner.

"[Kendall] was at the Met and I love the Kardashians. I think she's so gorgeous in real life and I was so, like, struck by her beauty," Sophie explained. "She invited me to…this low-key afterparty. And she went, ‘Do you want to come?'"

And, in return, Sophie simply replied, "‘No. No. No, I don't.'"

After turning down the offer, the actress shared that she wasn't thrilled with her split-second decision to pass up partying with the Kardashians star.

"And I'm like, ‘Why? Why do I do this to myself?'" Sophie commiserated, before sharing what she really got up to after the event. "I just sat in bed and ate pasta and I was like, ‘Could be somewhere else right now.'"