How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Honored Janet Jackson at the Kentucky Derby

During her annual father-daughter date at the Kentucky Derby, Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead paid tribute to Janet Jackson and her late mom at the same time.

On May 6, the 15-year-old joined her dad Larry Birkhead at the Barnstable-Brown Gala, the biggest of the horse race's pre-parties, wearing a black pantsuit with a large, double studded belt. "Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson's personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala," Anna Nicole's ex wrote on Instagram. "It was purchased as a part of Janet's @juliens_auctions benefitting charity."

Janet, who that night performed in Louisville at her first concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, also attended the 2022 party and met up with Dannielynn and Larry.

The 2003 Barnstable Brown gala is where Larry met Anna Nicole. At the time, he was working as a freelance photographer and she was filming her E! reality show at the event. Four years later, the model died at age 39. Dannielynn was only 5 months old.