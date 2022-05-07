How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Honored Janet Jackson at the Kentucky Derby

During her annual father-daughter date at the Kentucky Derby, Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead paid tribute to Janet Jackson and her late mom at the same time.
On May 6, the 15-year-old joined her dad Larry Birkhead at the Barnstable-Brown Gala, the biggest of the horse race's pre-parties, wearing a black pantsuit with a large, double studded belt. "Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson's personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala," Anna Nicole's ex wrote on Instagram. "It was purchased as a part of Janet's @juliens_auctions benefitting charity."
Janet, who that night performed in Louisville at her first concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, also attended the 2022 party and met up with Dannielynn and Larry.
The 2003 Barnstable Brown gala is where Larry met Anna Nicole. At the time, he was working as a freelance photographer and she was filming her E! reality show at the event. Four years later, the model died at age 39. Dannielynn was only 5 months old.
She and her dad have attended the Kentucky Derby and its parties every year since 2010, often wearing matching or corresponding outfits.
In 2019, Dannielynn honored Anna Nicole by wearing a pink hat that her mom sported at the 2004 Kentucky Derby.
In February, Larry, 49, paid tribute to Anna Nicole on Instagram on the 15th anniversary of her death. "She was truly one of a kind," he wrote. "She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage."
He continued, "Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out. Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom's smile, beauty and courage. Thanks to Anna's fans for helping keep her memory alive. We love you Anna Nicole."
See photos of Larry and Dannielynn at the Kentucky Derby over the years: