Amazon Vacation Shop: Shop These 17 Affordable Travel Essentials for Your Next Trip

Do you have some fun summer travel plans coming up? A lot of us are traveling for the first time in (what feels like) forever. Aside from planning and paying for a trip, you cannot forget about packing. If you haven't shopped for bathing suits since before the pandemic, it's time for a wardrobe refresh. But, after paying for your travel and lodging, the budget for vacation fashion might not be as high as you'd like. Thankfully, the Amazon Vacation Shop came through with some super affordable finds.
If you need bathing suits, sunglasses, sandals, and cover-ups before your summer vacation, the Amazon Vacation Shop is a great site to shop. Let's check out some of the top finds.
Sandals
Cushionaire Women's Feather recovery slide sandals with +Comfort
Don't these look like expensive designer slides? Thankfully they're super affordable and incredibly comfortable. They come in 19 colors.
These have 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I had no idea what my feet were missing. These are super comfortable. I mostly wear them around the house. I have issues with my feet, and these make them seem like I'm walking on clouds. I highly recommend!"
Funkymonkey Women’s Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals
Here's another summer essential. These adjustable sandals come in 42 colors and they are super lightweight with padded comfort.
These shoes have 31,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I ordered these for a beach trip after deciding I was tired of flip-flops. At the same, I also ordered Birkenstocks to wear around the house. After wearing these sandals for the beach trip, I decided to return the Birkenstock sandals - they were not even close to being as comfortable as these sandals and they cost much more. I love that these sandals stay securely on while walking (even in sand) and the molded foot bed has arch support. I couldn't be happier with my great find and I will order more colors soon."
Steve Madden Women's Grace Slide Sandal
These are perfect for a summer dinner. The shoes can be casual or they work just as well for dressed up events. They come in 12 colors.
Swimsuits
Honlyps Bikini Swimwear
Embrace the bold in a vibrant neon bikini. If bright colors aren't your vibe, this super flattering style comes in 25 additional solid colors and prints.
This suit has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
La Blanca Women's Ruffled Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
This ruffled, off-the-shoulder suit is so cute that you'll want to wear it as an outfit. How adorable would this look as a bodysuit paired with denim skirt?
This one-piece bathing suit comes in 11 colors.
Yonique Womens Plus Size Bikini High Waisted Swimsuit
This high-waisted swimsuit has tummy control features. This royal blue color is stunning, but this one comes in 21 additional styles.
Daci Women Plus Size Cutout One Piece Swimsuits
Be on-trend and feel cute in this ruched tie-up one-piece swimsuit. Again, this is one of those suits you can get away with wearing as bodysuit with your favorite pants or a skirt.
These swimsuits have 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hilor Women's One Piece Swimsuits
This is one of the most popular swimsuits on Amazon. it has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This ruffled number comes in 45 prints and solid colors.
Cover-Ups and Sarongs
Amazon Essentials Women's Stylish Chiffon Tassel Beachwear Bikini Swimsuit Cover up
These fringe bathing suit cover-ups are just so classic. You can get this in black or white. And, let's be honest, those colors go with every swimsuit.
Wander Agio Beach Club Perspective Cover Shirt Bikini Cover-up Top
Don't hide your bathing suit. Get one of these sheer cover-ups instead. There are 20 colorways to choose from. This cover-up has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shu-shi Womens Beach Cover Up Ombre Sarong Swimsuit Cover-up Pareo Coverups
These ombre cover-ups are so fun and unique. There are eight colorways to shop.
Floerns Women's Sheer Beach Swimwear Cover Up Wrap Skirt
Warning: you're gonna want these wraps in 21 every color. There are 21 prints and solids to choose from.
Shorts
Lucky Brand Women's Mid Rise Ava Roll Up Short
A good pair of jean shorts is hard to come by. These are a great length and they come in three additional washes, including a summer-ready bright white.
Amazon Essentials Women's 5 Inch Inseam Chino Short (Available in Straight and Curvy Fits)
These tailored chinos come in straight fits and curvy fits. There are 14 colors to choose from.
Sunglasses
Feisedy Small Cat Eye Sunglasses
You cannot forget your sunglasses for your day at the beach. This cat eye style comes in eight colors and it has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olieye Polarized Sunglasses
Look and feel glamorous with these oversized round shades. This green pair is stunning, but there are 11 additional colorways for you to choose from.
Beach Bags
Genovega Stripe and Stitchwork Straw Tote Beach Bag with Zipper
These straw totes are the perfect size to hold all of your essentials for a beach day. There are five colors to choose from.
Don't forget to hydrate on vacation. We found the motivational water bottle that Khloe Kardashian used on The Kardashians.