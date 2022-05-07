Fred Savage Fired From The Wonder Years After Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

Fred Savage has been fired from The Wonder Years.
Savage, who worked as an executive producer and director on the show, was dismissed after an investigation into multiple complaints of misconduct, a spokesman for 20th Television confirmed to E! News.
"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."
While there was no further comment on the specific allegations, Deadline reports the claims allegedly included "verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior."
E! News has reached out to Savage's lawyer for comment but has not heard back.
In 2018, Savage was sued for alleged gender harassment, assault, battery and gender discrimination by YoungJoo Hwang, the costumer on Fox's The Grinder, which starred Savage. Hwang said Savage's "aggressive behavior, intimidation, and constant use of profanities aimed toward female employees was left unchecked," according to Variety.
In 2019, Hwang's lawsuit was dismissed after the two parties settled out of court. Savage denied her accusations.
"None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen," Savage said at the time. "While none of the accusations being leveled at me are true, I wholeheartedly support all people who feel they are being mistreated come forward and speak to human resources and those in charge."
The Wonder Years is a rebirth of the original series, which ran from 1988 to 1993. Savage starred on the original as Kevin Arnold, alongside Danica McKellar, Dan Lauria, Alley Mills, Olivia d'Abo, Jason Hervey and Josh Saviano. Daniel Stern narrated the show as an adult Kevin. The show chronicled the trials and tribulations of youth in suburbia in the '60s and '70s.
The new version of the show, depicting a Black family in Alabama in the '60s, is currently in the midst of its first season. It stars an ensemble cast featuring Dulé Hill and Elisha "EJ" Williams, with Don Cheadle as the narrator.
Savage has directed seven of the show's 20 episodes and acts as one of the show's four executive producers.