Fred Savage Fired From The Wonder Years After Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

Fred Savage has been fired from The Wonder Years.

Savage, who worked as an executive producer and director on the show, was dismissed after an investigation into multiple complaints of misconduct, a spokesman for 20th Television confirmed to E! News.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

While there was no further comment on the specific allegations, Deadline reports the claims allegedly included "verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior."

E! News has reached out to Savage's lawyer for comment but has not heard back.

In 2018, Savage was sued for alleged gender harassment, assault, battery and gender discrimination by YoungJoo Hwang, the costumer on Fox's The Grinder, which starred Savage. Hwang said Savage's "aggressive behavior, intimidation, and constant use of profanities aimed toward female employees was left unchecked," according to Variety.

In 2019, Hwang's lawsuit was dismissed after the two parties settled out of court. Savage denied her accusations.