A $130 J.Crew Bikini Is on Sale for Just $10, Plus 11 Other Jaw-Dropping Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although we're still in the middle of spring, it's never too early to start thinking about your summer wardrobe. After all, summer will be here before you know it, and you'll be needing some brand new swimsuits, shorts, jeans, tank tops, sneakers and more soon enough. If you've got a vacation planned in the upcoming weeks, you may even want to get your shopping done even sooner. Since we're all about helping you with your shopping needs, we've got a crazy good sale you'll definitely want to take advantage of this weekend.
J.Crew is offering a few big deals this weekend including up to 40% off spring picks for women, men and kids. In addition to that, sale styles are an additional 30% off right now. You can find an amazing deal on jeans, like these $148 slouchy boyfriend jeans for just $27, or tops for work like this $168 tie-neck silk chiffon top for just $25.
The biggest sale of the weekend is on swimwear. Right now, women's sale swim styles are an extra 50% off. That means you can score this super cute bikini top, originally $128, for just $10. That's seriously incredible. All you have to do is enter the code SHOPSALE at checkout.
We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score during J.Crew's Weekend Sale. Check those out below.
J.Crew Scrunchie Ring Bandeau Bikini Top in Stripe
This retro-inspired bikini top from J.Crew was designed to prove that "comfy swimsuits do exist." It has a nice textured look hand features a removable halter and shoulder straps. According to a reviewer, it fits bigger cup sizes perfectly. Plus, it's originally $128 but it's on sale for just $10. It's an add to bag ASAP kind of find.
J.Crew High-Rise Peggy Tapered jean in Delancey Wash
Thanks to this amazing sale happening on J.Crew right now, you can score a $138 pair of premium quality jeans for just $21. According to one shopper, this pair of jeans is the perfect "hybrid" style of a looser fit boyfriend jean with a tapered leg. Very chic and also "so flattering," they wrote.
J.Crew Lace-Up Bikini Top in Faded Stripe
This super cute lace-up bikini top in faded stripes comes in two colors and is on sale for just $10. One shopper said they "absolutely floored" at how flattering the top is. They wrote, "It's really hard for me to find tops that are small enough to fit my band size while also being large/supportive enough to support my chest in a flattering way. J.Crew has really outdone themselves, I feel so beautiful in the suits I just bought! I especially love the nautical design on this one, plus the fabric is so lovely. Thank you, thank you!" Sounds like a winner to us!
Plus, the matching bottoms are on sale for just $10 too. You can check that out right here.
J.Crew Tie-Neck Silk Chiffon Top
Insane deal alert! This pretty flowy top is original $168, but it's on sale today for as low as $25. You can get this in romance pink, black, dark green and brown.
J.Crew Ribbed Cross-Back Underwire Bikini Top
According to one recent reviewer, J.Crew's Ribbed Cross-Back Underwire Bikini Top is "so perfect" they bought it in every color. "Very supportive and comfortable," they wrote. "I even got it for my sister-in-law who is big chested and she's obsessed with it too! I bought it in all four colors once I saw it went on sale. I'm in love!" At that price, you may want to buy more than one color yourself!
J.Crew Flora Obscura x J.Crew Strappy-Back Plunge One-Piece in Kaleidoscope Floral
This cheeky one piece swimsuit features a beautiful floral print cute crisscross straps that tie in the lower back. The swimsuit is originally $118, but is on sale today for just $17. Sizes are selling out fast, so be sure to snap one up as soon as possible.
J.Crew Rib Scoop Bikini Top
This best-selling sports-style bikini top comes highly recommended by reviewers. They say it's cute, comfy and super flattering. It's on sale right now for just $10, and the matching high-cut leg bottoms are on sale for $10 as well. Both come in multiple colors and you may want to stock up!
J.Crew Cotton Voile Smocked Skirt Set in Gingham
Stroll around the beach in style with this matching smocked skirt set in gingham. It's originally $110, but you can get the set today for less than $50. Such a great deal. If you need some outfit inspo, one shopper said this looks super cute layered under a denim jacket.
J.Crew Cotton Voile Tiered Button-Down Beach Dress
In addition to the incredible deals above, J.Crew is also having a limited time only sale on spring picks. We're obsessed with this lovely tiered button-down beach dress in tea rose. There are also three more colors to choose from.
Cotton Bouclé Cable-Knit Sweater
You'll be cozy and chic in this pretty bouclé cable knit sweater. it comes in ivory and peri, both of which are equally excellent options. It's originally $128, but it's on sale now for $36.
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Organic Cotton Cropped Top in Stripe
This flirty cotton cropped top comes in three colorful patterns and a crisp solid white. We love the puff sleeves and the cute neckline — totally see this getting tons of compliments! Right now it's on sale for as low as $56.
J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Basin Wash
It's always a good time to buy jeans because you'll always need them. Right now, these $148 slouchy boyfriend jeans are on sale for just $27! According to one reviewer, these jeans are truly the best. "I have never been able to really wear boyfriend jeans until now," the wrote. "J.Crew has come out with such a cute cut of the boyfriend jeans. They come up higher on the waist and just fit so well."
Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out Khloe Kardashian's Good American Sale: Save 75% on These Swimsuits and Jeans.