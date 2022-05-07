Nordstrom Rack Swimsuit Deals up to 78% Off: Styles Start at $20

Nordstrom Rack's swimsuits from Good American, L Space, We Wore What & more are up to 78% off and perfect for your chic summer wardrobe.

By Carly Shihadeh May 07, 2022 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Bathing Suits

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With summer around the corner, we're stocking up on bathing suits now. Leave it to Nordstrom Rack to have the best deals on the cutest bikinis and one pieces. Chic swimwear to add to your closet now is up to 78% off, and prices start at just $20.

Whether you're looking for printed bikinis to make a statement on your tropical vacation this summer while you tan, or classic, minimalistic one pieces for lounging by the pool or on the beach, Nordstrom Rack has the bathing suit for you. These one pieces and bikini tops are so chic, you'll want to style your post-beach outfits to show them off while you grab coffee or go to lunch. Talk about an effortlessly cool girl look!

Don't forget the sunscreen, as you'll want to stay out in the sun all summer long in your cute new suits. Scroll below for the best Nordstrom Rack bathing suit deals from Good American, L Space, We Wore What and more.

Rachel Rachel Roy Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit

Make a statement in this red one piece for 60% off.

$127
$50
Nordstrom Rack

VYB Honey Rider Long Sleeve Crop Bikini Top

Stay on-trend with this unique long sleeve bikini top. 

$50
$35
Nordstrom Rack

VYB Honey Rider Tie Side Bikini Bottoms

Pair these bikini bottoms with the top above.

$38
$25
Nordstrom Rack

VYB Costa Bella Jolie Triangle Bikini Top

This printed bikini is so cute and only $23.

$36
$23
Nordstrom Rack

VYB Costa Bella High Leg Tie Side Bikini Bottoms

This bikini will pair perfectly with your summer tan.

$38
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Robin Riccone Aubrey Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit

52% off this chic one piece? Immediately yes.

$188
$90
Nordstrom Rack

We Wore What Halter O-Ring One-Piece Swimsuit

Another chic, classic one piece, and it's on sale for 53% off.

$195
$90
Nordstrom Rack

We Wore What Floral Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

The print on this We Wore What suit is so pretty and feminine. Take 54% off, and it's yours for just $45.

$98
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Show Off Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Good American is known for its flattering jeans, but their bathing suits are also size-inclusive.

$119
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Shine One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

We love the asymmetrical neckline on this classic black one piece

$95
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Layout New Shine One-Piece Swimsuit

This is going to be our new go-to bathing suit for summer. 

$85
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Kendall + Kylie Printed One-Piece Swimsuit

58% off a Kendall + Kylie swimsuit? Add to cart! 

$120
$50
Nordstrom Rack

We Wore What Floral Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

The blue floral pattern really pops on this black bathing suit, and it's over half off. 

$98
$45
Nordstrom Rack

L Space Wilder Swim Top

Take 78% off and pay only $20 for this adorable pink bikini top from L Space. 

$92
$20
Nordstrom Rack

L Space Court Bitsy Ribbed Bikini Bottoms

Take 59% off and complete the look above!

$99
$40
Nordstrom Rack

We Wore What Wide Strap Underwire Bikini Top

We love the chocolate color and supportive underwire on this chic bikini top.

$49
$25
Nordstrom Rack

We Wore What High Rise Bikini Bottoms

Everybody needs a high rise bikini bottom in their closet, especially when it's $25.

$49
$25
Nordstrom Rack

