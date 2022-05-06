The Ultimatum's Madlyn & Colby Reveal Baby Girl's Name & What's Next for Their Family

Watch : Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!

Pop some champagne and break out the silver glasses: It's a cowgirl!

On May 2, The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori gave birth to her daughter Josephine Riley Kissinger—Josie for short—with husband Colby Kissinger at 7:25 AM. And in an E! News exclusive interview, Madlyn and Colby sat down with us to chat about their new lives as parents and what's next for their family.

Josie—who came into the world at eight pounds, eight ounces—is not only Madlyn and Colby's first child, she also marks the first baby of the franchise. Madlyn previously shared the news about her pregnancy with E! and that she became pregnant "three months" after filming ended.

And apparently, the baby is already Madlyn's mini-me! Colby, says the baby "looks just like" her.

"They're gonna be two little twins who will troublemakers together," he said, jokingly adding that the little Taurus baby is "already showing her horns."