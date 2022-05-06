See Laverne Cox, Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron and All the Stars at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

Watch : Madonna Talks GLAAD Honor and New Music

Spoiler alert: Fashion was the real winner at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards!

Last month, 16 of the 30 GLAAD Media Awards categories were honored at the first half of the awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Now, the influential event has returned—and swapped coasts!—on May 6 to honor its remaining 14 categories at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

Laverne Cox, Tommy Dorfman, Cynthia Nixon and more stars wowed at the lux event.

Celebrating its 33rd year, the annual event aims to "recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives," per its website.

The remaining categories up for grabs on the night cover a range of topics including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Music Artist, Outstanding Print Article and more.

And you can bet its attendees came prepared to hit the red carpet wearing their very best looks.