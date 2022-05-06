See Laverne Cox, Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron and All the Stars at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron and Laverne Cox were some of the stars who attended the second half of the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on May 6. Check out their incredible looks below.

By Emlyn Travis May 06, 2022 11:40 PMTags
Spoiler alert: Fashion was the real winner at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards!

Last month, 16 of the 30 GLAAD Media Awards categories were honored at the first half of the awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Now, the influential event has returned—and swapped coasts!—on May 6 to honor its remaining 14 categories at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. 

Laverne Cox, Tommy Dorfman, Cynthia Nixon and more stars wowed at the lux event.

Celebrating its 33rd year, the annual event aims to "recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives," per its website.

The remaining categories up for grabs on the night cover a range of topics including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Music Artist, Outstanding Print Article and more.

And you can bet its attendees came prepared to hit the red carpet wearing their very best looks.

That includes Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, who dazzled in a white two-piece ensemble and completed the look with a pair of strappy, silver heels. 

Schmigadoon! star Dove Cameron brought a sense of whimsy to the red carpet with her look, which included a black bandeau top and pink ruffled skirt.

You can catch up on all of these jaw-dropping red carpet looks and more below!

Laverne Cox
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Tommy Dorfman
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Cynthia Nixon
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Amber Tamblyn
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Dove Cameron
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD
Braunwyn Windham-Burke
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Karine Jean-Pierre
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD
Dulcé Sloan
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Judith Light
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Miss Fame
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD
Margaret Josephs
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Sherry Cola
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Murray Hill
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Kandi Burruss
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Geena Rocero
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Aleksa Manila
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Lily Rose
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD
Marti Gould Cummings
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Wilson Cruz

