Selena Gomez Jokes Her Dating Age Range Is "31 to Coffin"

Watch : Selena Gomez CLAPS BACK at "Going Down Hill" Comment

We love Selena Gomez's TikTok humor like a love song, baby.

The "Hands to Myself" singer jokingly gave some insight into her qualifications for a romantic partner in a since-deleted TikTok.

In the clip, Selena, 29, is seen lip-syncing to an audio of Anisha Ramakrishna from a confessional for Bravo's Family Karma about falling for older men. An off-camera voice on the audio asks, "What is your dating range lately?" and Selena lip-syncs in response, "31 to coffin."

It definitely isn't the first time Selena has posted hysterical content about her love life on the app. Just a few days ago, Selena gifted TikTok users with a super relatable take on being single.

In the video, Selena faces the camera while sitting on the couch, assuring viewers she is totally cool with the single life. "No, I'm fine," Selena began. "I'm totally fine being single. It's a real thing. It's fine."

Then, Selena turns the camera to show two couples cuddling across from her. Selena then pans the camera back to herself, and she is seen quickly looking away before shooting the lovebirds a look.