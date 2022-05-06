Amanda Seyfried Has the Best Response When Asked About Mamma Mia 3

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Shares the LIE That TRAUMATIZED Her

Life is short. The world is wide, so why not make Mamma Mia 3?

36-year-old Amanda Seyfried told Variety that she wants a third installment of the franchise before she's 40. When asked on the red carpet about making it happen, she was more than excited, but didn't know what the premise would be.

"I don't know what to do," she said. "Who cares? The plot doesn't even matter at this point. ABBA has got new songs, throw them in there, get the cast together again."

She added, "Meryl [Streep] will absolutely come back for the entirety of it... or else."

The Dropout star reprised her role as Sophie in the 2008 classic for the 2018 follow-up, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The sequel found Sophie preparing to reopen the Hotel Bella Donna and learning more about her mother's past along the way. The film featured the musical fun and all-out dance numbers that makes the franchise a fan-fave.