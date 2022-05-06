Express 50% Off Clearance Sale: Score $20 Jeans & More Under $35 Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing that gets us more excited for the weekend than a good sale. If you're in the market for some new pair of jeans that are chic, flatter your shape and are also super comfy? We've got just the thing for you!
Express is currently holding a sale on their line of Curvy Bottoms, where you can score supersoft skinny jeans, white denim, casual boyfriend jeans and more for just $29. These jeans usually cost around $80 to $90, so you're getting a seriously good deal. Plus, Express' Curvy Bottom line was designed to give you the most flattering fit, so you'll be getting a high quality pair of jeans that actually fit right for a really great price. There really is no better time to shop for jeans.
But that's not the only good sale happening on Express right now. The brand is also holding an extra 50% off clearance sale where you can score some seriously good deals for as low as $4. You can snag some of their shopper fave bodysuits, tank tops, sweaters and more for seriously low prices. We're talking $20 and under! No promo code is needed. All you have to do is add items to your bag and you'll get your discount at checkout.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles that you can find on Express today. Check those out below.
Express Curvy Mid Rise Medium Wash Button Fly Skinny Jeans
These button fly skinny jeans is described as "the best-fitting mid rise jeans you'll ever own." It was designed to flatter your shape while still being super comfy. Right now, it's on sale for $29.
Express Curvy High Waisted White Supersoft Skinny Jeans
Looking for a pair of white jeans to add to your spring and summer wardrobe? Add the Supersoft curvy fit skinny jeans to your bag. Trendy and perfect for the season!
Express Super High Waisted Ribbed Panel Leggings
These Express leggings are soft, stretchy and designed for comfort. They feature a super high rise waist, a stretch waistband and chic ribbed paneling. It's an Express shopping fave and it's only $15 right now. Such an amazing deal!
Express Strapless Ribbed Tube Top Sweater
This adorable ribbed tube top hits all the marks for us, and Express shoppers love it as well. Reviewers describe this as cute, comfortable and "perfection." It's also a top you can dress up or down. Right now it's on sale for $12.
Express Super High Waisted Dark Wash Slim Jeans
These versatile dark wash jeans feature a slim fit and a bit of stretch for comfort. They're perfect for casual office days or even a night out, all you need is a cute top. They're originally $80, but you can get it on sale today for $25.
Express Super High Waisted Light Pink Mom Jeans
These blush colored jeans are a spring wardrobe staple, and they're on sale for just $20!
Express Striped Crew Neck Sweater
Looking for the perfect spring sweater? We've got it right here! According to reviews, it's light, delicate and perfect for lazy weekends. The blue is also super cute.
Express High Waisted Seamed Slim Flare Jeans
These cool flare jeans feature a stylish thick seam down the front and a wide flare opening. It's originally $88, but it's on sale now for $22. Sizes are limited so don't miss out!
Express High Waisted Luxe Comfort Knit Black Skinny Jeans
Express shoppers love these Luxe Comfort Knit Black Skinny Jeans, which were designed to be the perfect blend of jeans and sweats. They features "hyper stretch" so you can easily move around while the fabric holds its shape. Right now it's on sale for $30. There's also a dark wash available for the same low sale price!
Express Body Contour Sweetheart Cropped Sweater Cami
This cropped cami feels like a cozy sweater and it also smooths, sculpts and defines your silhouette. There are a ton of colors available including white, neon cobalt and bright pink. Some colors are as low as $20 today.
Express Cozy Ribbed Cocoon Cardigan
Want a cute cardigan to pair with the cami above? Express' Cozy Ribbed Cocoon Cardigan makes an excellent option. It's soft, chic and on sale for $20.
Express High Waisted White Cropped Flare Jeans
Spring is all about white denim, and these cropped flare jeans are stylish, cute and would look great with any top of your choosing. Right now, it's on sale for $50 off.
