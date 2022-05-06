Kim Kardashian Changed Into Another Marilyn Monroe Dress After 2022 Met Gala

After attending the 2022 Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's iconic golden gown, Kim Kardashian slipped into the actress' 1962 Golden Globes dress for a photo shoot in her hotel room. See the pics.

By Gabrielle Chung May 06, 2022 9:25 PMTags
Kim KardashianMet GalaKardashian NewsKardashiansMarilyn MonroeCelebrities
Watch: Kim Kardashian on Being "Teachable" Amid Met Gala 2022 Backlash

Being Marilyn Monroe is so nice, Kim Kardashian did it twice.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians is such a big fan of the Hollywood icon that she wore not one, but two dresses belonging to the late actress on the night of the 2022 Met Gala.

To keep you up: Kim first stepped out on May 2 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art clad in the Bob Mackie-designed Jean Louis gown Marilyn famously rocked while singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962. After walking the red carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson, she then swapped into a replica of the same dress as not to risk damaging the historic $5 million ensemble.

However, in an Instagram post shared on May 6, Kim revealed that she was able to "top off my night" by wearing a second outfit once donned by Marilyn. In researching a look for the Met Gala, Kim found out Heritage Auctions owned the green sequined number that the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star wore when she won an award for World Film Favorite at the 1962 Golden Globes.

photos
Kim Kardashian's Most Challenging Met Gala Looks

When she later learned that her close friend, Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham, was in possession of Marilyn's actual Golden Globe award, the SKIMS mogul wrote she "saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned."

 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

90 Day Fiancé's Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Expecting Baby No. 3

2

Why Rebecca Romijn Says John Stamos Divorce Was "Heartbreaking"

3

Chrishell Stause Is Dating G Flip: 7 Things to Know About the Musician

Captioning photos of herself wearing the Norman Norell gown and holding Marilyn's award in a hotel room, Kim added, "It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night." 

Snap/Shutterstock, Instagram

On her Instagram Stories, Kim shared a picture of herself from a pre-gala fitting, during which she wore the dress as a halter neck—the exact the way Marilyn wore it. But on the night of the Met Gala, Kim switched it up by putting her arms through the gown's arm holes. 

The slight change-up was noted by Chrissy Teigen, who wrote in the comments section, "Wait so Marilyn didn't put her arms through the armholes!? Iconic lol."

Instagram

A Vogue interview with Kim published earlier this week pointed out that she actually had three Marilyn looks for Met Gala night. Although the reality star hasn't yet shared details of her third dress, she told the outlet that she had planned to wear Marilyn's Golden Globes gown "to eat pizza in my hotel room."

After all, as Kim shared in the interview, she lost 16 pounds in three weeks just to fit into the gold number for the gala's red carpet. "I didn't starve myself," she said, "but I was so strict." 

Trending Stories

1

90 Day Fiancé's Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Expecting Baby No. 3

2

Why Rebecca Romijn Says John Stamos Divorce Was "Heartbreaking"

3

Chrishell Stause Is Dating G Flip: 7 Things to Know About the Musician

4

Ashley Judd Pens Heartbreaking Essay On Spending Mother’s Day Alone

5
Update!

Shocking Moments From Amber Heard’s Testimony During Johnny Depp Trial

Latest News

Amanda Seyfried Has The Best Response to Idea ofMamma Mia 3

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Sale: 75% Off These Swimsuits & Jeans

Express 50% Off Clearance Sale: Score $20 Jeans & More Under $35 Deals

You’ll Be Obsessed With Addison Rae’s Riskiest Fashion Looks Ever

Ashley Judd Pens Heartbreaking Essay On Spending Mother’s Day Alone

Kim Kardashian Wore Another Marilyn Monroe Dress After Met Gala 2022

Tearful Eva Mendes Shares That Her Mom Isn’t "Doing Well Right Now"