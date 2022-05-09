Celebrate Birthday Boy Psalm West's Most Adorable Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest child is already turning three! In honor of his big day, look back at Psalm West's most precious baby pics and sweetest family moments.

By Brett Malec May 09, 2022 12:00 PMTags
Kim KardashianBirthdaysCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansPsalm West
Watch: Kim Kardashian is TOTALLY Ignored by Son Psalm West in Sweet Video

Seems like only yesterday Psalm West was a baby. Now he's the Incredible Hulk.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest child is celebrating his third birthday on May 9 believe it or not.

There's no doubt Psalm will be showered with love (and presents!) from his famous family in honor of turning three.

The toddler already celebrated early with a Hulk-themed b-day bash on May 5. Guests were greeted by a giant wall full of Hulk hands and a green balloon archway. In addition to activities like a slime station and a giant inflated slide, Psalm enjoyed a green Hulk cake made by Hansen's.

Whether he's hanging out with his siblings North West, 8, Saint West, 6, and Chicago West, 4, or enjoying special occasions and holidays with his many adorable cousins (and "bestie" True Thompson), Psalm is always killing us with his cuteness.

In honor of Psalm's big day, we're revisiting all of his most precious baby photos and joyful moments with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

photos
Psalm West's Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

Scroll through the gallery below to relive the birthday boy's sweetest snapshots over the last three years.

Instagram
Khloe's "Main Man"

Aunt Khloe called Psalm her "main man" in a fun Instagram snap on Aug. 20. 

Instagram
Pucker Up

Kim puckered up to shower her youngest tot Psalm with kisses on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Cuddle Buddy

"Never seen a love like this before," Kim captioned a sweet pic with Psalm on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Happy Meal

Psalm definitely enjoyed his healthy lunch on Aug. 1 as the tot was all smiles.

Instagram
Noodle Nibbles

"No one cuter," Kim captioned a cute pic of Psalm eating a noodle on Aug. 1. Grandma Kris agreed, writing, "No one!" with a heart-eye emoji. 

Instagram
Snack Time

Aunt Khloe called Psalm "the best" as he ate with his fingers on Aug. 1. 

Instagram
Brotherly Love

Psalm and older brother Saint visited mom Kim at the gym on July 21. 

Instagram
Monster Truck Mania

Psalm starts his driving lessons early in an adorable pic from June 2021. 

Instagram
Hard Hats Required

Psalm certainly can accessorize for a theme! The tot wore a yellow construction hard hat for his second birthday party in May 2021.

Instagram
Mama's Boy

Kim gave birthday boy Psalm a smooch during his second bday construction-themed bash in May 2021.

Instagram
Batter Up

Mom Kim helped Psalm hit his big "2" piñata during his birthday party in May 2021.

Instagram
Crossing Guard

Psalm adorably posed in an orange construction vest next to his birthday cake to ring in his second birthday in May 2021. 

Instagram
Dog Days

"Psalm and our stuffed Pom doll lol," Kim shared in March 2021.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Psalm flying high courtesy of Kiyan, the son of Kim's best friend La La Anthony.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Kim and Kanye's youngest child is looking more grown-up by the day!

Instagram
Big Sis

"These Two Are Best Friends For Life" Kim wrote alongside this sibling pic of Psalm and 2-year-old Chicago West.

Instagram
Beach Bum

Talk about the perfect picture! Psalm poses at the beach in a snapshot Kim uploaded to Instagram on October 4.

Instagram
"Besties"

Psalm and his "bestie" as Kim wrote on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian's two-year-old daughter, True Thompson!

Instagram
He's Walking!

Kim shared in June 2020, "My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Happy birthday to TuTus baby," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a photo the two cousins.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

It's the little one's birthday! "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," Kim shared on Instagram. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."

Big Smiles for the Boys

Psalm West and his brother Saint are all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot that Kim Kardashian uploaded in March 2020!

Instagram
Say Cheese!

"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.

Instagram
Cousin Love

"My sweet Stormi and Psalm," Kim wrote with this sweet pic.

Instagram
Cuddle Bugs

Kim shared this image of big sis North enjoying some R&R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.

Instagram
2019 Christmas Card

Kim posted the West family's Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!

Instagram
Brotherly Love

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.

Instagram
Cozy Cuties

How cute is this cuddle puddle?!

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

 

Instagram
Cuddle Time

Rise and shine Psalm! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North.

photos
View More Photos From Psalm West's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1

Ross Mathews Get Married and Drew Barrymore Is The Flower Girl

2

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Baby on Mother's Day

3

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

4

Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa’s Son Undergoes Emergency Surgery

5

Johnny Depp's Ex-Fiancée Jennifer Grey Reacts to Amber Heard Trial

Latest News

Go Inside Kylie Jenner's “Sweetest” Mother’s Day With Travis & Stormi

Odette Annable Expecting Baby With Husband Dave Annable

See Garrett Hedlund's Mother’s Day Note to "Beautiful" Ex Emma Roberts

Wynonna Judd Shares Heartbreaking Mother’s Day Tribute to Naomi Judd

Celebrate Birthday Boy Psalm West's Most Adorable Photos

Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa’s Son Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Lululemon Sports Bra Review: This Is a Game-Changer for Big Boobs