Celebrate Birthday Boy Psalm West's Most Adorable Photos

Watch : Kim Kardashian is TOTALLY Ignored by Son Psalm West in Sweet Video

Seems like only yesterday Psalm West was a baby. Now he's the Incredible Hulk.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest child is celebrating his third birthday on May 9 believe it or not.

There's no doubt Psalm will be showered with love (and presents!) from his famous family in honor of turning three.

The toddler already celebrated early with a Hulk-themed b-day bash on May 5. Guests were greeted by a giant wall full of Hulk hands and a green balloon archway. In addition to activities like a slime station and a giant inflated slide, Psalm enjoyed a green Hulk cake made by Hansen's.

Whether he's hanging out with his siblings North West, 8, Saint West, 6, and Chicago West, 4, or enjoying special occasions and holidays with his many adorable cousins (and "bestie" True Thompson), Psalm is always killing us with his cuteness.

In honor of Psalm's big day, we're revisiting all of his most precious baby photos and joyful moments with the Kardashian-Jenner family.