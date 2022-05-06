Tearful Eva Mendes Shares That Her Mom Isn’t "Doing Well Right Now"

Watch : Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her & Ryan Gosling's Kids

Eva Mendes is shedding light on her mom's wellbeing.

The Hitch actress discussed her mom Eva Perez Suarez' current state during an interview with host Hoda Kotb on the May 6 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. After Hoda wished the actress' mom a Happy Mother's Day on behalf of everyone at Today, Eva noted that it really touched her.

"She's not doing too well right now, so means a lot to me," Eva said. "She's a survivor in every way, so thank you."

Following the moving moment, Hoda asked Eva if she was OK before she and Eva embraced in a hug. It's unclear what health struggles her mom is facing.

The actress—who shares daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 7, Amada Lee Gosling, 6, with Ryan Gosling—has been open about the challenges her mom faced while raising her.

"I cannot believe that by the time my mother was 24, she had three kids under the age of 4. She was in Cuba and totally alone," the actress told Violet Grey in 2014. "So when it's the wee hours of the night and I'm feeling a bit insane, I think about her and realize that I have no right to complain about anything."