See Melissa McCarthy and Husband Ben Falcone Team Up in God's Favorite Idiot Trailer

This match was made in comedy heaven!

On May 6, Netflix released the first trailer for upcoming series, God's Favorite Idiot, starring real-life power couple Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. The duo created the series, which follows a mid-level tech support employee named Clark (Falcone) who is called by God to save mankind. No pressure though, Clark!

Joined by his flock of mismatched co-workers, including longtime crush and co-worker Amily (McCarthy) and angelic allies, "the group gets to work to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb)," according to the series description. "Together, they're just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can't save the world alone."

The trailer opens with Amily rushing into her work lounge, to tell her co-workers about a strange sight.

"I saw something crazy last night, and I do want to just be completely open and honest," she says. "Yes, I did cocaine twice last week, but I did zero cocaine proceeding the event I'm about to describe: Clark was glowing."