Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Teases "Battle of the Brokerages" Next Season

Watch : Christine Quinn Reveals Her Future on Selling Sunset

The sun may be setting on Christine Quinn's time with The Oppenheim Group.

The reality star—who skipped the Netflix show's season five reunion and has been wiped from the realtor group's website— said that next season could be a "battle of the brokerages" while chatting with E! News' Daily Pop.

"What's going on is I started my own brokerage a year and a half ago," Christine told hosts Justin Sylvester and Bobby Berk on May 6. "My husband [Christian Richard] and I started RealOpen.com, so it's a platform to facilitate home sales through cryptocurrency, and the seller will receive a cash transaction, so it's like a wire."

Christine says she missed out on the reunion episode due to COVID-19, though her fellow castmates—such as Chrishell Stause and Mary Vander—didn't believe her reason for not being in attendance.

"I did test positive [for COVID-19]," Christine shared. "I had a campaign due the next day. Like, I gotta get my bag at the end of the day. So, I was fine. I didn't miss out on anything."