These 10 Heroes Are Inspiring America With Their Extraordinary Work for Others

Watch : Christy Turlington on Inspiring "Every Mile, Every Mother" Mantra

It's always a good time to look for the helpers.

For the second year in a row, NBC News is highlighting stories of individuals who have made an impact on their communities and industries in a special titled Inspiring America.

Hosted by Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the televised event will recognize Rita Moreno, Nathan Chen, Mikaela Shiffrin and other honorees who earned a spot on The 2022 Inspiration List.

Before the show kicks off May 7 on NBC, E! News is highlighting a few more philanthropists who are making a difference in their local communities and around the world. One standout is boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, whose foundation is committed to funding research and care for pediatric type 1 & 2 diabetes.

"I made an impact in the ring, and now it's my privilege to make an impact outside of the ring," he told E! News before his 11th annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night on May 25 in Los Angeles. "I look forward to many more years of giving back!"