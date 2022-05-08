In Appreciation of All the Mama’s Boys

Watch : 6 Mother's Day Gifts for Real Housewives Superfans

Perhaps Leonardo DiCaprio said it best: "My mother is a walking miracle."

Let's face it, there's nothing more endearing than hearing an actor gush about his true leading lady, the woman who gave birth to him. Leonardo himself serves as a prime example. Not only has he repeatedly praised his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, but he's also been known to but he's also been known to bring her as his "date" for big nights like the Golden Globes. In fact, after winning the award for Best Actor at the 2016 BAFTAs, the Revenant star took the opportunity to highlight the most important person in the room to him.

"I would not be standing up here if it wasn't for this person," he told the audience, referring to his mom. "I didn't grow up in a life of privilege. I grew up in a very rough neighborhood in East Los Angeles.... This woman drove me three hours a day to a different school to show me a different opportunity."