The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Grab the baby cowgirl hats!
The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger have welcomed their baby girl into the world. This marks the first baby of the franchise. The pair took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.
"Baby girl is healthy and perfect and we will be bringing her home tomorrow," Madlyn shared on her Instagram story on May 5. "We've been snuggling in the hospital bed trying to rest as much as possible and reflect on this incredible gift."
Previously, in an exclusive E! News interview, the happy couple shared details about their pregnancy.
"We are having a baby in a month," Madlyn told E! back in April. "I'm 35 weeks pregnant. We're having a baby, we're taking on life together. We couldn't be happier."
Colby chimed in, "It's going quick!"
According to Madlyn, the pair found out they were pregnant "three months" after filming ended. "The show ended in May," Madlyn said, "And I got pregnant in August."
At least one member of the Ultimatum crew attended their baby shower, Madlyn also shared.
Madlyn then went on to shut down speculation that she got pregnant while filming The Ultimatum. "For clarity, Colby and I were married 5.13.2021 and will have our baby in the next two weeks," she clarified on Instagram in April, adding that The Ultimatum began production in March 2021 and the reunion filmed in February 2022.
To further spell it out for her followers, she wrote, "A.K.A. not pregnant during filming."
And it appears that couple—who tested their relationship by briefly breaking up on the Netflix series—are stronger than ever. Madlyn wrote on Instagram on April 13, "Being married to you and starting our family has been the greatest gift. I am beyond blessed to have such a passionate, loving, strong partner to share this life with."
Relive Madlyn and Colby's love story by watching The Ultimatum on Netflix.