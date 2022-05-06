The MixtapE! Presents Jack Harlow, DNCE and More New Music Musts

Watch : Jack Harlow Talks Grammys 2022 Performance With Lil Nas X

Home is wherever new Jack Harlow music is playing.

On May 6, the rapper celebrated the release of his album titled Come Home the Kids Miss You with a personal interview. While the 24-year-old has found success all over the world, Jack will never forget where he came from.

"Almost every song on this album, you could find me threading it back to the relationship of what I'm experiencing and the context that exists with Louisville," he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "because that's where everything gets grounded."