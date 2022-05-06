Bachelor Nation's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Help Divorcées Find Love in New Dating Show

One of reality TV's biggest success stories has decided to give back!
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who got engaged on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, are hosts of the new TBS dating competition series The Big D.
On the show, 10 divorced couples move to a tropical resort in Costa Rica in an attempt to find love with other recently single people. The catch? They have to live with their exes while dating others.
"Believe it or not, your ex is actually here to help you," Jordan says in the trailer.
What could possibly go wrong?
As the network described it, "The group takes part in revealing relationship EX-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating. Each episode, one person who isn't relationship material will be eliminated. Jealous exes may try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes' honor—the possibilities are endless."
Between the tears, the broken glass and the panic attacks shown in the trailer, there's a lot of unrequited love that gets addressed in very dramatic fashion.
"Who's still hung up a little bit on their ex with feelings, raise a hand," Jordan asks in the trailer. Oh, Jordan. You know exactly what you're doing and we love you for it.
As one contestant puts it, "a bunch of divorcées dating people's exes, there's no other option than to pour gas on the house and burn it down."
Somebody call the fire department because we have a reality television four-alarm blaze.
Having JoJo and Jordan along for the ride should help, however. JoJo recently celebrated her bachelorette party in in Mexico ahead of the couples' wedding in May.
JoJo first appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016, making it all the way to the final two before Ben picked Lauren Bushnell instead. Ben and Lauren are no longer together, while JoJo met Jordan later that same year when she took over as The Bachelorette. So hey, she knows a little bit about finding love after heartbreak!
See JoJo and Jordan pass on their wisdom when The Big D premieres July 7 at 9 p.m. ET on TBS.