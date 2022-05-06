Bachelor Nation's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Help Divorcées Find Love in New Dating Show

Watch : "Bachelorette's" Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes to JoJo Fletcher

One of reality TV's biggest success stories has decided to give back!

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who got engaged on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, are hosts of the new TBS dating competition series The Big D.

On the show, 10 divorced couples move to a tropical resort in Costa Rica in an attempt to find love with other recently single people. The catch? They have to live with their exes while dating others.

"Believe it or not, your ex is actually here to help you," Jordan says in the trailer.

What could possibly go wrong?

As the network described it, "The group takes part in revealing relationship EX-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating. Each episode, one person who isn't relationship material will be eliminated. Jealous exes may try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes' honor—the possibilities are endless."