This Peek at the Quantum Leap Reboot Will Have You Feeling Like It’s 1989

Enter the time warp: Quantum Leap is back!

Get ready to feel like you've been transported to 1989, because the sci-fi series reboot is heading to our small screens. Thirty years ago on the hit NBC series, Scott Bakula played Dr. Sam Beckett, a physicist caught in a time warp. In the series finale, Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. But now, according to the series description, "a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

On May 6, NBC released a first look at the upcoming with Raymond Lee-led series. The clip shows a grim-faced Lee donning a taupe jacket with what seems to be dirt on his face.

It was first announced that the reboot—written and executive produced by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt—had been ordered for a pilot back in January.