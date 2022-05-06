How Candace Cameron Bure Acts Like a Total "Stage Mom" to Daughter Natasha

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Film First Movie Together

The acting gene certainly runs in Candace Cameron Bure's family.

After all, in her latest Hallmark movie, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder, the actress is joined onscreen by her own daughter, 23-year-old Natasha Bure, who plays the younger version of Candace's character.

"It was so much fun for her to play my character as a high school student," the 46-year-old said on the May 6 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, noting she was "totally a stage mom" while on set. "I was having the best time because I had my camera out, I was videotaping everything. I'm also the producer of the movie, so I can do whatever I want. And I was just 'stage-momming' it up in the best of ways. I loved it."

Alas, after 14 years with the network, Candace is resigning as the queen of Hallmark, calling her decision to move to GAC Family "an exciting one."