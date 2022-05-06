Controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels Has Died

The YouTube community has lost one of its own.
YouTuber and self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels has died, Atlanta police have confirmed.
On May 5, the Atlanta Police Department said they were called to a residence in response to "a person injured." Upon arrival, officers noticed first responders performing CPR on a Black male, who was unresponsive and lying on the floor of his apartment. A woman who was at the residence identified the victim as Samuels.
According to the police report, the unidentified woman—who is a nurse—told officers that she tried to help Samuels after he complained about having chest pain, but that he fell on her. She said that she called 911 and contacted the front desk for a defibrillator to try to keep Samuels responsive until medical help arrived.
Police said Samuels was taken to Piedmont Hospital. NBC News contacted the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office on May 6, but they did not confirm or deny any information.
Samuels' mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed her son's death to NBC News on May 6. Burch declined to release details on what happened to her son but said she found out about his death from social media.
"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," she told NBC News. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."
Samuels—who had over one million followers on Instagram—rose to fame on YouTube and social media by sharing his controversial views on relationships and dating. Last month, he faced criticism for labeling women who are 35 and unmarried as "leftovers."
"If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman," he said in a video. "You are what is left. Men know that there is something likely wrong with you."
Samuels sparked backlash for rating women based on their appearance and size.
Following Samuels' death, several people shared their views on his controversial work, including journalist Ernest Owens, who tweeted, "Kevin Samuels has made a career off of shamelessly disgracing Black women for profit. He emboldened the most toxic individuals to project tired and harmful narratives about Black women. Dead or alive, what a disgraceful life to live. That's all I've got for that misogynist."
Others defended Samuels and his work. No Jumper podcast host Adam22, tweeted, "Kevin Samuels was a good dude who gave a lot of people solid advice. He got smeared for having a backbone and an opinion and he didn't back down to the mob. Rest In Peace."